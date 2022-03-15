Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla are some of the most loved actors. The duo rose to fame with Mansoor Khan’s directorial Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film which hit the screens in April 1988, was an instant success giving Hindi cinema two new superstars. When the film had released in cinema halls, Aamir and Juhi often surprise their fans by entering theatres during the interval.

Advertisement

But looks like, garnering overnight wasn’t easy for them as they have witnessed some serious and deadly fane craze. Read on to know what are we talking about.

Advertisement

After the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s fans knew no limits so much so that during once instance their fans took extreme steps. Recently, Aamir’s QSQT co-star Raj Zutshi revealed that their fans once threw bricks on the lead actors’ car in order to stop them from exiting the theatre premises so that they can meet them.

Speaking to Indian Express, Raj Zutshi narrated the incident and said, “I remember I was sitting in the front of the car with Mansoor sir and the driver. Aamir and Juhi were sitting at the back. The cinema hall was located in a building that also had private offices. So when people saw us leaving so soon, they got furious. They threw a brick from the terrace on our car that was trying to exit the premises. It broke the windshield and we were hit by pieces of broken glass. We told the driver to just speed up and leave.”

Recalling the film, Raj also told the entertainment portal, “With all the young and new faces, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had taken the country by storm. And in those times, a film running for 50 weeks was a massive achievement. So, when it was declared a hit, the production, Nasir Hussain Films, along with (director) Mansoor Khan thought of taking us on a tour across various cities of India, to interact with the audience. We went to places like Delhi, Calcutta, Bangalore, Hyderabad.”

“People were left flabbergasted seeing us. In some places, even Imran (Khan) accompanied us. He played young Aamir in QSQT,” revealed Aamir Khan’s co-star.

Fast-forwarding to today, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film is the official Hindi Adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay, Laal Singh Chaddha has finally been slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

Must Read: Neena Gupta Dons A Plunging Neckline Strap Dress To Teach Trolls Who Sl*t-Shame An Impactful Lesson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube