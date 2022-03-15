Bollywood celebrities often make fashion statements that go viral on the internet within minutes. Some of these clips also include high-end sports cars and bikes as fans love to see what vehicle is being used by the popular names of the industry. In a recent turn of events, director Ahmed Khan was spotted in the city in a literal Batmobile and the netizens seem to have mixed reactions to his choice of a four-wheeler.

For the unversed, Khan was a popular choreographer before venturing out into direction with films like Baaghi 3. He has been the mastermind behind several popular Bollywood dance numbers including Prem Ki Naiyyan which also won a Screen Award in the Best Choreographer category. As a director, his next project is expected to be Heropanti 2, followed by Baaghi 4.

In a recent clip going viral on Instagram, Ahmed Khan can be seen arriving at a location in Mumbai to watch Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman with his wife. In the clip, he is seen driving a Keaton Batmobile which has a flamethrower right at the front. The luxurious vehicle has a leather and cushion interior and only fits two people at a time. The hood of the vehicle is extremely long when compared to a normal four-wheeler with a polished back surface that effortlessly stands out in a crowd.

The model is inspired by the Batmobile that was featured in the 1989 film Batman and its sequel Batman Returns which came out in 1992. It was ridden by Hollywood star Michael Keaton and still remains to be one of the most popular vehicles from a superhero film.

The customized limited-edition automobile that was gifted by Ahmed Khan’s wife now looks like it has become the butt of jokes on the internet.

“Ye aeroplane hai kya”, a netizen wrote in the comments section

“bhot paise h logo k pass 😍😍”, another comment said

“Idhar bombay mein scooter park karne ki jagah nahi hai…😂😂”, another comment read

A netizen further wrote, “😮wahh..itna paisa!🙂”

