Legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away last night CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He was 69 years old and was well known for churning out several evergreen numbers. Now Ahmed Khan recalls recording a song with the veteran singer for Baaghi 3 which turned out to be the late singer’s last song.

Advertisement

The filmmaker reveals that the song recorded by the late singer was a recreation of his own song Ek Aankh Maaru from 1984’s film Tohfa. Khan heaps praise on the veteran singer and how he met him for the first time years ago. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Speaking to Bombay Times about Bappi Lahiri, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan said, “For me he has been this sweet, cute legend. He is the same in real life too as he is seen in all his interviews. One thing I like about him is his enthusiasm for work even at this stage of his career. Also, he was so up to date with the current times.”

Ahmed Khan had donned several hats in the film industry. He previously performed as a child actor in Mr. India before pursuing a career as a choreographer. During this period, he met the legendary singer. He said, “I was acting in a film called Aaj Ke Angaarey (1988) and the music of the film was done by Bappi Da. I was 12 years old then and got to meet him. He remembers me from that time. He would always say, ‘You were a kid and now look at you, you have become a director’. So, when we worked on Baaghi 3, I liked the fact how he didn’t treat me as a kid because he has seen me grow up, but as an abled director who is handling this project. Having said that, everytime I met him I became a child (Laughs!).”

Ahmed Khan recalled the time when Bappi Lahiri recorded for Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. The choreographer filmmaker said, “I made it a point that Bappi Da sang for this song and so I made him sing at least a stanza, which he did. He really enjoyed it. At his age he was so active, Baapi Da just passed away too early.” For the unversed, the song was Bhankas.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Old Pic Goes Viral As It Reminds Netizen Of Cartoon ‘Dora The Explorer’, Netizens React “Iss Dora Ko Footpath Nhi Dikhta”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube