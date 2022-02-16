Just after singer Lata Mangeshkar, India has now lost another gem, as earlier today the news broke that singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. The whole country is currently mourning the loss of the ‘King of Disco’!

Remembering some anecdotes from the amazing life of the singer, did you know that Bappi once revealed that he wanted this renowned Bollywood to play his young self in a biopic? Read on to know which B-town actor we are talking about!

In a past interview Bappi Lahiri, sweetly known as Bappi da, had talked about how filmmakers had come up to him for making a movie on his life. While talking about the same the iconic singer-composer claimed that he had not finalised anything, but would love to see actor Ranveer Singh playing the younger version of himself.

In fact, Ranveer Singh himself has mentioned, on multiple occasions, that he is a great fan of Bappi Lahiri and loved all of his songs. The actor has also presented a special tribute for Bappi during the 63rd Filmfare Awards. If Ranveer to play Bappi da’s younger version in his biopic, he would do true justice to the role in portraying an amazing phase of the singer in his way.

For the unversed, Bappi Da passed away today (16th February) after his long battle with Obstructive deep Apnea and lung infection. Talking about his death with PTI, his Doctor, Deepak Namjoshi who is the director of CritiCare Hospital (where Bappi da breathed his last), said, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

Would you love to see Ranveer Singh playing the role of Bappi Lahiri in his biopic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

