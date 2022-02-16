Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Trolled For Comparing Hijab Row With Mahabharata; Netizen Questions, "Why You Guys Provoking?"

Swara Bhasker is undoubtedly one of the most followed celebrities on social media not just for her work in the film industry but also for her opinions on several current affair issues. She does not shy away from calling out haters, trolls, or even politicians, making her one of the most vocal artists of Bollywood. Recently, she commented on the ongoing Hijab row, comparing it to Draupadi’s cheerharan episode from Mahabharata, inviting immense criticism from Twitteratis.

For the unversed, the whole Hijab debate started when Government Girls PU College, Udupi, barred a bunch of women from entering the college premises with hijabs tied around their hair. The incident triggered a discussion on social media as a bunch of people were of the strong belief that uniforms must be independent of religious sentiments. A few netizens, on the other hand, did not support the notion, calling it Islamophobic and unconstitutional.

Swara Bhasker’s recent tweet about the Hijab row has left the entire internet divided. She went on to compare Draupadi’s cheerharan incident in the mythological epic Mahabharata with the hijab row as several women have been asked to follow a uniform code and ditch the hijab until the matter is in the court.

“महाभारत में द्रौपदी के जबरन कपड़े उतारे गए थे.. और सभा में बैठे ज़िम्मेदार, शक्तिशाली, क़ानून बनाने वाले देखते रहे.. ऐसे ही आज याद आया। (In Mahabharata, Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly taken off.. and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.. just remembered today.)”, Swara Bhasker tweeted.

महाभारत में द्रौपदी के जबरन कपड़े उतारे गए थे.. और सभा में बैठे ज़िम्मेदार, शक्तिशाली, क़ानून बनाने वाले देखते रहे.. ऐसे ही आज याद आया। — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 14, 2022

As a response, several netizens stood for and against the notion, some of them resorting to brutal trolling, calling the comparison illogical. Some of the people even shared pictures of Swara Bhasker in short clothes, tagging her a ‘hypocrite’ for supporting the cause. A few people were quick to come out and defend her, highlighting that it is all a matter of consent and personal choice of clothes has nothing to do with it.

Why is every one confusing school uniform etiquettes with general dressing? Everyone has the right to wear what they want. Eg there is uniform for armed forces, police, even politicians in parliament. Can they override that when on duty? — Sanjeev Mishra (@sanjeev0210) February 14, 2022

Today's u r using Ramayan, Mahabharat for ur propaganda. Why u guys provoking? Students need to wear the school dress if entering inside the campus. It's very simple to understand. If anyone don't want to wear school dress than plzz chose ur choice of school. — Sanjay (@Sanjay75009080) February 14, 2022

Hornable Court is looking after the issue do not pass personal one-sided view& let the court do it's duty. Don't comment on sensitive topics for personal game.Everyone has to stop this & help society to maintain peace Don't instigate it.Hope you understand you are a great actress — kanhaiya jee (@kanhaiyajee18kj) February 14, 2022

Jo khud hi ashleel harkatein karti he aur chhote, chhote kapde mein dikhai jaati hai, woh doosron ko hijab pehn ne ki vakaalat karti hai. Shame, shame. pic.twitter.com/StLlBzvEhb — Sivaraman Shivashankar (@SivaramanShiva2) February 15, 2022

Word of the day: consent — Tanny (@porous999) February 14, 2022

Filmo me kapde utarte samay kyu nai yad aaaya.. ye sara gyan sirf dusro ke liye kyu hota hai..

Waise kisi mand budhi se bhi pucho to bata dega uniform rule follow karne ko kapde utarna nahi kehte.. lekin aapka wing hi aisa hai jaha mand budhi type rajkumar mukhiya hai — 🇭‌🇮‌🇲‌🇦‌🇳‌🇸‌🇭‌🇺‌ 🇹‌🇮‌🇼‌🇦‌🇷‌🇮‌ (@HIMSRULZZ) February 14, 2022

