Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Trolled For Comparing Hijab Row With Mahabharata; Netizen Questions, "Why You Guys Provoking?"
Swara Bhasker is undoubtedly one of the most followed celebrities on social media not just for her work in the film industry but also for her opinions on several current affair issues. She does not shy away from calling out haters, trolls, or even politicians, making her one of the most vocal artists of Bollywood. Recently, she commented on the ongoing Hijab row, comparing it to Draupadi’s cheerharan episode from Mahabharata, inviting immense criticism from Twitteratis.

For the unversed, the whole Hijab debate started when Government Girls PU College, Udupi, barred a bunch of women from entering the college premises with hijabs tied around their hair. The incident triggered a discussion on social media as a bunch of people were of the strong belief that uniforms must be independent of religious sentiments. A few netizens, on the other hand, did not support the notion, calling it Islamophobic and unconstitutional.

Swara Bhasker’s recent tweet about the Hijab row has left the entire internet divided. She went on to compare Draupadi’s cheerharan incident in the mythological epic Mahabharata with the hijab row as several women have been asked to follow a uniform code and ditch the hijab until the matter is in the court.

“महाभारत में द्रौपदी के जबरन कपड़े उतारे गए थे.. और सभा में बैठे ज़िम्मेदार, शक्तिशाली, क़ानून बनाने वाले देखते रहे.. ऐसे ही आज याद आया। (In Mahabharata, Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly taken off.. and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.. just remembered today.)”, Swara Bhasker tweeted.

As a response, several netizens stood for and against the notion, some of them resorting to brutal trolling, calling the comparison illogical. Some of the people even shared pictures of Swara Bhasker in short clothes, tagging her a ‘hypocrite’ for supporting the cause. A few people were quick to come out and defend her, highlighting that it is all a matter of consent and personal choice of clothes has nothing to do with it.

 

