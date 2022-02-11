Ever since the Hijab controversy has erupted in Karnataka, who’s who of Bollywood is speaking up about it. After Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar and Hema Malini among others, Sonam Kapoor has now become the latest celeb to give her stance on the Hijab row. For the unversed, the protests began when female students of Government Girls PU College, Udupi were denied entry into the premises for wearing Hijab with their uniforms.

Advertisement

Taking to her Insta stories, the Neerja actress shared a collage photo (now deleted) that saw a man wearing a turban and a woman wearing a hijab asking, “Turban can be a choice, but Hijab can’t?” After sharing the photo, the actress was completely unaware of what will follow. Soon after it surfaced on the web, the actress received massive backlash for comparing the two- so much so that she has now deleted the post.

Advertisement

Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared Sonam Kapoor’s Insta story and slammed the actress for the ‘unjustified’ comparison. The Tweet read, “ Dastar or “Dast-e-Yar” means“the hand of God”. It is not a choice but a blessing of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji & an integral part of Sikhs’ identity. Comparing Dastar & Hijab are unjustified & unwanted in this context @sonamkapoor.”

Dastar or “Dast-e-Yar” means“the hand of God”. It is not a choice but a blessing of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji & an integral part of Sikhs’ identity. Comparing Dastar & Hijab are unjustified & unwanted in this context @sonamakapoor pic.twitter.com/CZL83TVY3W — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 11, 2022

Re-sharing Sirsa’s Tweet, a user wrote, “#SonamKapoor doesn’t need an explanation. She just does paid tweets for issues she has no idea about. Don’t bother teaching her. Burqa was, is and will always be a security concern because it is hard for the person to be identified and the women are unwilling to unveil too.”

#SonamKapoor doesn't need an explanation. She just does paid tweets for issues she has no idea about. Don't bother teaching her.

Burqa was, is and will always be a security concern because it is hard for the person to be identified and the women are unwilling to unveil too. https://t.co/T9iD113XKQ — Raulardo da Vinci (@RaulardoDaVinci) February 11, 2022

Bashing the actress, a user wrote, “’If turban can be a choice, then why not hijab’-CLONE Sonam Kapoor! You synthetic clone don’t know that turban is ‘article of faith’ of Sikhs and granted by Constitution of India. Hijab is Geo-cultural attire!!”

@sonamakapoor

'If turban can be a choice, then why not hijab'-CLONE Sonam Kapoor !

You synthetic clone don't know that turban is 'article of faith' of Sikhs and granted by Constitution of India.

Hijab is Geo-cultural attire !! — Soni Romesh (@SoniRomesh) February 11, 2022

Wrong argument.Turban is essence of Sikh religion & hence compulsory. Hijab is being propagated in secular India mainly as part of the Pan-Islamic agenda.Can’t be allowed in schools. Sonam Kapoor On Hijab Row: If Turban Can Be A Choice, Then Why Not Hijab https://t.co/J4V6AjyTrm — Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) February 11, 2022

Recently, Shabana Azmi slammed Kangana Ranaut for her stance on Hijab Row. Sharing Kangana’s Insta story, she wrote, “Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!!!”

Kangana asked in her Insta story, “If you want to show courage show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan… Learn to break free the cage not yourself.”

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Blasted A Journo For Asking This Salman Khan Related Question, Got The Footage Deleted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube