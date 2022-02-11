After delivering some memorable performances, Kangana Ranaut will be soon adding another feather to her ‘filmy’ hat. Kangana’s maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur will be releasing soon. Recently, she opened up about a debate revolving around the age gap between her leading stars.

Not much but there have been talks around the pairing of Nawaz and Avneet. There’s a difference of 27 years between Nawaz (47) and Avneet (20). Kangana has now come out defending stars of her maiden production. She says it was right for her film as the story demanded it.

While addressing media reporters, Kangana Ranaut said, “Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story).”

Kangana Ranaut further shared that she feels Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur’s pair will be a huge hit. “So it was my belief that Avneet is the right person for this film. With Nawaz sir, uski jodi bohot badi hit rahegi, this is my feeling. But let’s see, baaki toh aap logon ke haath mein hai (Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. But let’s see, the rest is in your hands),” she added.

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to turn host for Ekta Kapoor’s TV reality show, Lock Upp. She recently shared her first look poster of the show.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor.”

