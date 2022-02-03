Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has paved his way to success and now has come up to be one of Bollywood’s finest actors. Other than his amazing acting skills in his movies, the actor is quite famous for his controversies with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

On 19 May 2020, Aaliya who is also known as Anjana Kishor Pandey had revealed in an interview that she was seeking a divorce from Siddiqui and also had made serious allegations against him.

Well, did you know that In the past, it was reported by a news channel, that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had gotten a detective that could keep an eye on his wife Aaliya Siddiqui? According to reports by India TV, it claimed that Nawaz had hired a private detective to spy on his wife and extract her phone call records.

This move by Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t turn out to be very well for him as he was later on caught in the CDR controversy. It is said that a police officer had spilled the beans, revealing that he found many Bollywood stars and businessmen names in the CDR (Call Recording Details) and had hinted at Nawaz’s name too, by claiming that they would take his statement in the case. However, the officer claimed that they couldn’t reveal any name officially until the case of completely investigated.

However, during this controversy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui had saved him from all the heat claiming that he was completely innocent. She said, “Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada…. (Since a long time, a lot has been said about Nawaz in media, be it about our divorce or our separation, but the reports that are doing rounds lately has shocked both of us. Hence, I had to break my silence and speak about it.)”

Aaliya also went on to state, “Rahi baat CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai (As far as CDR controversy is concerned, the truth will be out soon. I just want to say that all these on Nawaz are baseless. Because of being a celebrity, he is a soft target.)

Phew, quite a tumultuous relationship they both are in.

On a professional note, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star alongside tv actress Avneet Kaur in his upcoming project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is said to be produced by Kangana Ranaut.

