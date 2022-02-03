Arguments and fights between b-town stars are not new and one or the other stars are seen making news for their tussle. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is known for helping his fellow actors and producer by doing a cameo in their films so that the project gets more attention. Similarly, the superstar agreed to feature in a song with Akshay Kumar in the title track of Fugly. However, things started heating up as the Dabangg star was seen walking out of the sets as the Khiladi actor had more screen time in the song.

The film is a comedy thriller released in the year 2014. The movie features Jimmy Sheirgill as one of the leads along with the debut of 4 young actors like Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba and Kiara Advani.

According to the reports by Mumbai Mirror, the makers of Fugly roped in Salman Khan to shoot the title track of the song with producer Akshay Kumar and singer/rapper Honey Singh. However, when the superstar was shooting the song he was seen storming out of the sets after getting miffed with the Sooryavanshi star.

As per sources that were present in the sets, they claimed Salman Khan was upset because Akshay Kumar had more screen time than him in the Fugly title song. Soon after the shoot starter, the bhaijaan of Bollywood realised Akshay was more in the limelight.

An insider told the news portal, “Sallu did not know about the details of the song and was briefed when he arrived on the set. Since Akshay had more screen time in the song, he coolly walked off after shooting the first stanza of the song, much to everyone’s shock.”

Reportedly, the director Kabir Sadanand tried his level best to convince Salman Khan but nothing worked and the actor refused to shoot the song.

The source further added, “There is no verbal exchange between the two now as Salman didn’t shoot for the whole song in the first place. They have somehow managed to wrap it up with Akshay Kumar and the rest of the actors.”

