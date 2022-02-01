Tom Holland just revealed that he has talked about doing a crossover between Spider-Man and Yelena Belova to Florence Pugh. MCU is famous for its crossovers. Whether it is a single character appearing in another superhero’s film like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in The Incredible Hulk or all of them coming together in one film, like the Avengers series.

Last year, Marvel delighted us with two amazing superhero films, No Way Home and Black Widow. Even though the former has done much much better than the latter at the box office, both films were loved by the fans. Since her appearance in the Scarlett Johansson starrer, Pugh has also had a role in the recent MCU Disney+ show Hawkeye.

Now, there are chances that Florence Pugh’s Yelena might share screens with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and we are all in for it. In his recent chat with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Tom revealed that he discussed the possibility and even hoped for having the crossover.

“It hasn’t been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool,” Tom Holland said while discussing having a Spider-Man crossover with Florence Pugh’s Yelena.

Though the actor has been indecisive when it comes to talking about his future as the wall-crawler in the MCU, him speaking about this could mean that he is interested to stay, which could mean that it may actually happen.

Moreover, his recent Marvel flick has also opened the doors to the multiverse, and anyone or anything can take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, maybe even a crossover between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Florence Pugh’s Yelena. What are your thoughts on watching the two characters on the same screen?

