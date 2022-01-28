Rivalries in Bollywood are not new and big stars of the industry have been in a rough patch due to their personal quarrels. Similarly, for a decade, everything was fine between Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, things turned sour after Dabangg star made some mean comments against the Krrish actor. Years Later, even Sohail Khan took a dig at the actor while promoting Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Freaky Ali.

For the unversed, Salman took Hrithik under his wings even before the actor made his big-screen debut in the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Ameesha Patel. Equations changed between the two actors when the Radhe star commented against Hrithik’s Guzaarish at an event, he said, “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya.”

Salman Khan’s brother and actor/filmmaker Sohail Khan directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Freaky Ali. While promoting the 2016 film, the Raman Raghav actor was asked how difficult it was for him to get out of his comfort zone and put on a dancing shoe, answering the question on Nawaz’ behalf, Khan took a dig at Hrithik Roshan.

Sohail Khan said, “If Nawaz Bhai works hard for three years, he can easily do what Hrithik Roshan does. But even if Hrithik works for 10 years, he won’t be able to do what Nawaz does.”

His comment came during the time when Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro was released and Salman chose to promote Akshay Kumar’s Rustom over Hrithik’s film.

Reacting to Salman Khan’s nasty comment over the box office collection of Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan told ETimes, “I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours. In my opinion, a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should, in fact, make you more gracious and loving.”

