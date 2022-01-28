Palak Tiwari has been in the news for a while now, taking the internet by storm with her gorgeous looks on social media. A few days back she was spotted in the city with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, sparking dating rumours almost instantly. However, the latest report suggests that the two have not contacted each other since their public appearance and it might have something to do with the way Palak hid her face from the paps.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak made her acting debut with the song Bijlee Bijlee last year which was a massive hit amongst the audience. The song was sung by Hardy Sandhu and was vividly promoted through reality shows and social media before its release which added to the success of the track and its MV.

When Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted exiting a coffee shop one after the other, only to leave together in the same car, several speculations arose about their relationship with each other. Palak was also massively trolled on the internet when she hid her face from the cameras while being settled in the car. According to the latest Bollywood Life report, the two star-kids have maintained their distance ever since that day.

A source close to the publication told them, “Ibrahim ALi Khan was not very impressed by the way Palak Tiwari was hiding her face, it rather left him embarrassed. It was their first meeting in a public place and the way Palak reacted was very childishly. However, Palak too was a tad bit embarrassed seeing herself as the video went viral. And after their viral spotting Palak and Ibrahim haven’t contacted each other. Well, it will be too soon to say it’s over as they were just friends but definitely had a liking for each other. But for now, they have maintained their distance”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

