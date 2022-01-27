Post the massive success of Dharma Production’s Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is on roll as he’s being approached by big production houses to cast him in their movies. Among them is Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to whom the actor has already given his formal nod for a film directed by Gauri Shinde.

In the Karan Johar produced film, the actor played the role of a real-life Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life fighting for the country during the 1999 Kargil War. The biographical drama also featured Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy with multiple big banner projects. Along with that, he’s also in talks with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for a slice of life film which will be directed by Dear Zindagi helmer Gauri Shinde.

A source close to the development told News18, “Many filmmakers are now trying to bank on the success of Shershaah. One of the films that Sidharth Malhotra is close to the heels of signing is English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde’s next, which is a slice of life comedy and it will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has loved the script and has given an informal nod. The formalities are expected to happen soon.”

The insider further shares that the yet-untitled project is expected to start in the second half of 2022, “Sidharth is currently busy with Yodha in which he will reprise the role of a soldier again. Once he finishes shooting, he will get onto the promotions of Mission Majnu which is scheduled to release on May 13 and later Thank You which is expected to arrive in July 2022. After which the actor will start working with Gauri Shinde around September.”

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, we just have to wait for an official announcement from the makers. If the news turns out to be true then the upcoming comedy film will be the Student Of The Year actors third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan as Sidharth Malhotra has earlier worked as an assistant director in My Name Is Khan and acted in SRK produced movie Ittefaq.

