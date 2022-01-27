Bobby Deol is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. He’s among those Bollywood celebs, who have aged like a fine wine. Today, on this auspicious day, we’ll be looking back at one incident that grabbed the actor some unwanted attention for DJing. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

The incident which we are going to recall was more of a fun, as it saw several memes being made on it. So, for all Bobby fans, do take this throwback as just for entertainment purpose. Speaking about the incident, it took place in 2016. Bobby had turned DJ for a night, which turned into a nightmare for him.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol had was a DJ for a night at Delhi’s nightclub. As a guest DJ, Bobby played songs only from his 1997 hit Gupt. To Bobby‘s surprise, his DJing stint was received with a negative response. In fact, guests demanded a refund for spoiling the night. Post the incident, the actor had opened up about the same while speaking to Huffington Post.

Bobby Deol had said, “I practically got conned. Some dude approached me to show up at a club and advertised it as if I was going to be the DJ for the night. He told me about this but assured me that I don’t really have to play. Now, I don’t know jack shit about DJing. It’s an intricate job, not everyone can just get behind a console and get on it. So I showed up thinking I’ll hang around and leave but I know it backfired. People made a lot of fun. Now, a friend of mine sings, ‘DJ wale Bobby mera gaana baja do,’ to me all the time.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Animal and Aashram 2.

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Delete Mirror Photo From Instagram After Bewildered Netizens Began To Troll, “Kitna Ganda Dimag Hai Mera”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube