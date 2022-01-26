The Indian film industry is one of the richest industries, churning out a maximum number of films every year. Expectedly, a good chunk of money keeps flowing while producing those movies. But above everyone else, there are some megastars, who will be getting paid as much as 100 crores or above, for each movie. Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are on the list. Keep reading to know more names!

Advertisement

Starting from the most recent news, Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly getting paid a humongous amount of 100 crores for Beast. Yes, you read that right! For Master, the actor reportedly charged 80 crores. As the film earned hugely, a hike was expected for the star. Is the sum too much? Only makers know the best!

Advertisement

Another latest addition to the list is Allu Arjun. No, we aren’t talking about the Pushpa sequel. As per the reports, the actor will be collaborating with Atlee for his movie after Pushpa 2. As his Pushpa’s act took the box office by storm, he is said to be offered 100 crores by Lyca Productions, who will be backing his film with Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a roaring comeback with YRF’s Pathan. The buzz is all-time high and is looked upon as one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. Keeping all the hype in mind, YRF is reportedly paying SRK an amount of 100 crores. Huge!

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, another Khan, Salman Khan makes it to the list! Not 100 crores but the actor has been offered an amount of around 125 crores for his next with Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Almost a similar amount has been offered for Akshay Kumar too. Interestingly, for almost all of his upcoming movies, Akshay is said to be charging around 125-128 crores.

Last but not least is Prabhas! The Baahubali star is a rage across the country and is known for his tremendous pull at the box office. Well, he makes sure to maintain his high value by charging a monstrous amount. As per the reports, for his next titled ‘Spirit’, the actor is taking away an amount of around 110 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Offered A Film Together, To Recreate Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon Magic?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube