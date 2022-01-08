Bollywood’s rising star Aayush Sharma is slowly winning hearts with his amazing acting skills through his recent critically acclaimed release, Antim: The Final Truth. Just a while ago, it was reported that the actor would be once again joining his brother-in-law, Salman Khan for their next project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Well, this one is sad news for all the Aayush fans who wanted to see him share the screen space with his brother-in-law once again!

According to the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama, it has now been confirmed that Aayush Sharma won’t be joining Salman Khan for his upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali!

A source close to Bollywood Hungama has claimed that Aayush Sharma has decided not to take up side character roles from now on. The source said, “After being appreciated in Antim, Aayush has taken this decision to not take up character roles in big films. Salman too feels the same, as the track of Aayush in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was not a significant one. He was to play the role of Salman’s younger brother, though the entire film revolved around Salman’s character.”

The source further added by saying, “Two more actors will come on board to play key roles in this Farhad Samji directed action comedy. The casting work is currently going on in full swing as the movie will take off by the end of February.”

This is indeed sad, but kudos to Aayush for this tough yet inspiring decision!

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma is married to Salman‘s sister Arpita Khan. The couple shares two kids together, one is named Ahil Sharma and the other is named Ayat Sharma.

On the professional front, Aayush Sharma was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth alongside Salman Khan. The actor is now gearing up for his next project which is titled, Kwatha.

