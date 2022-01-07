Film director Anees Bazmee has given us many amazing films to laugh out loud upon. Amongst all the hilarious comedy films, the 2005 release No Entry starring Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor was truly an unforgettable classic.

Recently, Salman during his birthday gave his fans some exciting news by confirming that he would be reprising his role in Anees’ No Entry 2.

The moment Salman Khan broke the news of the sequel, all his fans were left with immense joy and excitement. After a while, it was also reported that actress Daisy Shah would be joining Salman, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for the sequel of the film.

Well, according to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, it now looks like the earlier reports of Daisy Shah starring in No Entry 2 alongside Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan are untrue. The latest reports also claim that the makers have only fixed Salman, Fardeen, and Anil for their roles and that they haven’t even started looking out for other actors for the film.

As per the reports, it’s said that Salman, Fardeen, and Anil will play triple roles in the film and each of the roles will have an actress alongside them. It’s said the plot twist of the film would arrive when the 10th unknown girl would come into the picture. It is also suggested that the sequel of the film will continue on the lines of the original (first) part and that the makers are planning to get an A-list actress on board for the 10th girl part!

Isn’t it just super exciting to hear?!

Are you super excited to see Salman Khan in Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

