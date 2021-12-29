Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a superstar and enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. The superstar recently celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse. While he is loved by fans, he received immense love from the film fraternity.

From Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty, these celebrities have showered Bollywood’s Bhaijaan with expensive gifts. Here is a list of the expensive gifts Salman received on his birthday.

Jacqueline Fernandez

As per a Bollywood Life report, the Sri Lankan beauty, who is known to be good friends with Salman Khan, a watch from brand Chopard worth Rs. 10 -12 lakhs.

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan, who is the youngest brother of Salman Khan, reportedly gifted him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs. 23-25 lakhs on his special day.

Arbaaz Khan

Khan’s younger brother Arbaaz, who has produced several of his film, has reportedly gifted him an Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores.

Anil Kapoor

As per the report, Anil Kapoor gifted Salman a leather jacket worth Rs. 27-29 lakhs.

Sanjay Dutt

It is well known that Sanjay and Salman Khan share a great bond. The Khal Nayak actor gifted the superstar a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 7-8 lakhs.

Katrina Kaif

The Sooryavanshi actress reportedly gifted her ex-boyfriend Salman a gold bracelet worth Rs. 2-3 lakhs.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa and Salman have been friends in the industry for a long time. Reportedly, the actress gifted the superstar a gold and diamond bracelet worth Rs. 16-17 lakhs.

Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan received a watch from Rolex worth Rs. 15-17 lakhs from sister Arpita.

Aayush Sharma

Radhe star’s brother-in-law Aayush, who is married to Arpita, gifted him a gold chain worth Rs. 73,000-75,000.

Salim Khan

Bollywood’s veteran writer Salim Khan, who is also the father of Salman Khan, reportedly gifted the birthday boy an apartment in Juhu worth Rs. 12-13 crores.

