Salman Khan made his acting debut in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in a supporting character. Little did the world know that a superstar was in the making. Over the years, he’s turned out to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. But did you know? Arbaaz Khan was in a loss while producing Dabangg, such that he paid the leading actor only after release. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Dabangg was an action-comedy that was released in 2010. The film created noise for multiple reasons. From the sizzling chemistry of Bhaijaan and Sonakshi Sinha to the kickass dialogues, hit music – everything was perfect! This also led to a franchise and we witnessed the third film in the universe witness its big release in 2019.

To begin with, producer Arbaaz Khan had decided on a budget of 30 crores for Dabangg. However, the passionate filmmaker in him did not limit himself and the team ended up exceeding the budget by massive 19 crores. Owing to the same, even Salman Khan wasn’t paid for his work until the film turned out to a success.

Arbaaz Khan revealed the same in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble as he shared, “A film when it works, it works on multiple levels and multiple contributions from a lot of people even though they are very small and minute. You cannot deny the fact that Dabangg had great music, you can’t deny that it had great actions, you cannot deny that writers and directors did a great job in the film. As a producer whatever was required, we didn’t even think what kind of money we are going to make, we were probably losing money when we were making this film. I mean the market of Salman was probably lesser than what we have spent and what are we going to release the film.”

He continued, “The film was to set me up as a producer like not only he will become a producer but he will also end up making some money but that was not the case when we released the film. Both of us did not make any money while making the movie. We made money after the movie was a success. That’s when I end up paying Salman his price. So, it was just passion ki bhai banate hai picture fir dekhenge kya hoga. (Let’s make the movie before thinking of the outcome.)”

Wow, it takes guts to take such a risk but it paid off well for Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan!

