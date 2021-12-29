Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush released digitally on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24. While the film did get the biggest opening day on Disney+ Hotstar, it is now receiving severe backlash on social media.

Advertisement

Many netizens have taken to Twitter and bashed the film – mainly because of its ‘Hinduphobia plot.’ From calling a ban on the film to questioning why Bollywood films have such content, read on to know what some Twitterati have to say about it.

Advertisement

Bashing Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s Atrangi Re with the hashtag #BoycottAtrangiRe, one user wrote, “Bollywood walo ko hindu easy traget lagate h or hum bhi kuch nhi khete” Another tweeted, “Why in #bollywood an well respected suryavanshi family girl have to fall for a puncturewala/street magician Sajjad and not the other way around ? Shitty #hinduphobia plot.”

A third netizen bashing Atrangi Re commented, “Hinduon ke desh me hindu devi devataon ka apmaan bilkul bardaasht nahi kiya jayega.” While a fifth added, “We should not allow anyone to play with our Nationalist Sentiments and Religious Sentiments. Let’s show these bust@@rds the power of Common Man.”

Bollywood walo ko hindu easy traget lagate h or hum bhi kuch nhi khete #Boycott_Atrangi_Re — Chandan Sharma (@Chandan93374869) December 29, 2021

Full support from my side RT max 🙏🏼

If you want to save the dignity of the Hindus in our own world #boycott_atrangi_re pic.twitter.com/0BDd1Fr1W8 — बिभास प्रसाद सिन्हा🚩🕉📿 (@Bivash_OfficiaL) December 29, 2021

Watched #AtrangiRe

Why in #bollywood an well respected suryavanshi family girl have to fall for a puncturewala/street magician Sajjad and not the other way around ? Shitty #hinduphobia plot. #Boycott_Atrangi_Re #BoycottBollywood @GitaSKapoor_ https://t.co/gHdpgTA419 — Cdr Neel Mitra Retd.🇮🇳 (@blue_saturn) December 29, 2021

Hinduon ke desh me hindu devi devataon ka apmaan bilkul bardaasht nahi kiya jayega. #Boycott_Atrangi_Re — Shubham Jha (@Shubham87749497) December 29, 2021

We should not allow anyone to play with our Nationalist Sentiments and Religious Sentiments. Let's show these bust@@rds the power of Common Man.#Boycott_Atrangi_Re https://t.co/zWQVEfeL4g — Soham Panda🇮🇳 (@SohamPanda10) December 29, 2021

Bashing Atrangi Re even further, another Twitterati wrote, “They want to market the movie in Pakistan and they know that Hinduphobic content wont stop Hindus from watching it…so keep the cake and eat it too wala funda hai unka.. we need to start boycotting, only then they will come back on track.” Another wrote, “’Atrangi Re’ has a scene which mocks Shiv ji & Hanuman ji. What is Bollywood’s problem with Hinduism exactly? Why the compulsive need to insert something Hinduphobic into every movie? This industry needs to be boycotted permanently out of business.”

they want to market the movie in Pakistan and they know that Hinduphobic content wont stop Hindus from watching it…so keep the cake and eat it too wala funda hai unka..

we need to start boycotting, only then they will come back on track.#Boycott_Atrangi_Re #BoycottBollywood https://t.co/bSpnry7iLo — Anjali🇮🇳 (@anjs1551) December 29, 2021

“Atrangi Re" has a scene which mocks Shiv ji & Hanuman ji. What is Bollywood’s problem with Hinduism exactly? Why the compulsive need to insert something Hinduphobic into every movie? This industry needs to be boycotted permanently out of business. — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) December 29, 2021

Hindu Tej Jago 'Atrangi re', a recently released Hindi film, encourages Love Jihad and portrays Hindus as a violent mob. Hindus all over the world should boycott such Hinduphobic films ! 👉Subscribe to our Telegram Channel –https://t.co/IegfwBIBaH #Boycott_Atrangi_Re pic.twitter.com/V48pH9BJqM — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) December 29, 2021

Another normal day at bollywood disrespecting our culture our religion… Totally boycott this dawoodwood destroy the actors by boycotting every movie they make them they'll learn their lesson.. #Boycott_Atrangi_Re — ಸನಾತನಿ पवन Wadikar 🇮🇳 🚩🕉 (@pavanwadikar) December 29, 2021

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Rai and Cape Of Good Films, Colour Yellow production, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Do you agree with this boycott? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: KRK Blames Shah Rukh Khan & Others For Marketing A P*rn Star Like Sunny Leone: “Devi Ghoshit Kar Diya”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube