At the limited screens where the film is currently playing, Pushpa (Hindi) is continuing to demonstrate good occupancy. If Monday was fantastic at 2.75 crores (after being more than Friday which was 2.31 crores), Tuesday was quite good too with 2.50 crores* coming in. It seems like nothing is really impacting the run of this dubbed film and it’s just running its own race.

The film’s total has now crossed the 40 crores milestone as it stands at 42.46 crores*. If the trend continues like it has so far, the KGF – Chapter One lifetime of 44.09 crores should be surpassed today as well. Now, one has to recollect that back in December 2018 when the Yash starrer Kannada film had released, this number was collected over a period of 4-5 weeks and then too it was considered quite good. Here the feat will be accomplished in just 13 days and there is so much more still to come.

Pushpa (Hindi) is clearly a good success now and with no Hindi film expected to release till the time Delhi theatres are back in action, the collections are only going to soar further.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

