Director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise has been receiving thunderous responses from the audience and critics alike, making it one of the highest grossers of the year. Even though the film clashed with Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home, the pan India popularity of Allu Arjun attracted the audience, making it superhit. Earlier this month, the director confirmed his plans for part 2 and now the South superstar opened up about the same.

Apart from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star, the action thriller also features, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and many more.

Recently, Sukumar revealed that they’re planning to start shooting Pushpa 2 from February end. Now, an ecstatic Allu Arjun in an interview with Pinkvilla talked about his plans for part 2 and how excited he is to get into the character again.

Talking to the news portal, Pushpa star Allu Arjun said, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

Further talking about changes they planned for part 2, the superstar says, “Ya ya! Once the movie goes to people and there is a lot of feedback there will be those small small things that ‘oh we could have done this that way’. No matter how big a hit it is, you will always find scope for betterment. You feel that ya these can be explored more, these are the things that people are enjoying, I think we should explore those more in part 2, so there are moments like that. I think we will tweak a lot of things when it comes to part 2.”

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa part 1 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is currently running successfully all over the country.

