Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, continues to do what he does best, and that’s taking potshots at Bollywood. His latest target is Sunny Leone and other B’Town celebrities who supported her in the industry, despite her coming from a p*rn industry. Below is all you need to know.

For the last few days, Sunny has been in the negative limelight due to her song, Madhuban. Many religious groups feel that the song defames the Hindu religion and hurts their sentiments as it features obscene dance which is in contrast to wordings used in the song.

Now, KRK has shared his views on Sunny through his YouTube video. In a video titled ‘Sunny Leone insulted Hindu religion?’, Kamaal blames Bollywood’s big guns and people for making a p*rn star like Sunny such a big star. Not only this, but he also states that Sunny’s successful Bollywood career inspired people like Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra to perform obscene acts openly through their apps.

Blaming Bollywood celebrities, KRK mentions the names of Mahesh Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan for marketing Sunny Leone. For the unversed, Sunny had an item song titled ‘Laila Main Laila’ in SRK‘s Raees.

Sharing his views, Kamaal says, “Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) aur Ekta Kapoor toh aisi ladkiyan dhundte firte hai jo nangi hone ko tayyar rahe…saare Bollywood waalo ne Sunny Leone ka promotion karna shuru kar diya. SRK ne bhi Sunny ko apni film mein le liya, aur baki logo ne bhi Sunny ko devi ghoshit kar diya.”

KRK even bashed people for using not their brains and following media blindly, who portrayed Sunny as a goddess.

