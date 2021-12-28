Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been by each other’s side through thick and thin, and we saw it again when Bhai visited Mannat after Aryan Khan was arrested. While they are really thick now, there was a time when the two weren’t on talking terms with each other and Bollywood was divided over them.

In today’s throwback piece, we take you to the 2016 Star Screen Awards. It was here that both Salman and Shah Rukh shared the stage and even jokingly shared details about their big fight. Trust us, the reason is not what you imagined.

As reported by Bollywood Life, at the 2016 Star Screen Awards both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan graced the stage dressed in suits. While interacting with each other other, SRK opened up about their fight and said, “Kisiko yeh nahi maalum hai ki Salman aur mera jhagda kyun hua. Humara jhagda bohot ek chhoti si baat pe hua, ki hum dono mein se zyada khush kaun hai (No one knows exactly why Salman and I had a fight. We fought over a very small thing – whom among us is happier).”

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the cause of the fight was him trying to convince Salman Khan to get married. The Baadshah actor jokingly said, “Maine usko kaha ki main ghar jaata hoon toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Biwi hoti hai toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Salman ne kaha, ‘Main jab ghar jaata hoon, meri biwi nahi hai, isliye mujhe usse aur zyada khushi hoti hai’ (I told him that when I go home and see my wife, it gives me joy. Salman told me that it gives him even more joy when he goes home and he does not have to see a wife).”

SRK added, “Maine kaha main ghar jaata hoon toh meri laadli mere godh mein baithti hai, mujhe khushi hoti hai. Usne bola, ‘Main ghar jaata hoon, mere godh mein bohot saari laadliyaan baithti hai, mujhe aur bhi zyada khushi hoti hai.’ Toh isi baat pe humara jhagda sa ho gaya (I told him that when I go home, my dearest girl comes and sits on my lap, giving me joy. Salman said that when he goes home, many of his dearest girls come and sit on his lap, giving him even more joy. This is what we ended up fighting over).”

Their fun interaction also revealed that their ‘fight’ took place in Andaaz Apna Apna style (watch the video below). They concluded their segment when they decided to exchange their clothes. On exchanging their jackets, Shah Rukh Khan told Salman Khan, “Maine weight lose kiya hia aur tune gain kiya hai. Kaafi charbi chadh gayi hai tujhe.”

Check out the video here:

Talking about their fight, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reportedly got into a fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. The duo then avoided interacting with each other for years, but the differences between them were wiped clean at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party a couple of years ago.

