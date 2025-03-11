Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing mansion, Mannat, stands as one of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks. Located in Bandra, the lavish bungalow is not just a home but a pilgrimage site for fans who gather daily in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Over the years, the house has undergone multiple renovations, evolving into the grand six-storey structure it is today. Most recently, fresh reports revealed that SRK has planned another round of modifications, including adding two new floors to the existing structure.

While the renovation is set to begin soon, it might face an unexpected roadblock. A complaint has been filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), questioning whether the expansion complies with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The allegation suggests that neither SRK nor the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) obtained the necessary clearance. If proven true, the work could be stalled indefinitely, leading to delays in the star’s ambitious plans for his dream home.

Activist raises allegations on the approval for Mannat renovation

As per News18, the controversy surrounding Mannat’s renovation began when activist Santosh Daundkar approached the NGT, demanding an inquiry into the project’s compliance with environmental laws. As Mannat is located near the Mumbai coastline, its expansion requires specific approvals under CRZ regulations, which are meant to protect coastal areas from unchecked development. Daundkar has alleged that the renovation plans, including the addition of two new floors, were undertaken without obtaining the required permits.

Additionally, the bungalow is classified as a Grade III heritage structure, meaning any modifications must follow strict guidelines and receive prior approval from relevant authorities. Reports suggest that the MCZMA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) granted the necessary permissions, but the activist claims these were issued without proper environmental scrutiny.

Following the complaint, the NGT has now directed Daundkar to provide evidence supporting his claims within four weeks. A judicial panel, comprising Dinesh Kumar Singh and Vijay Kulkarni, has stated that without concrete proof, the appeal could be dismissed. However, if violations are confirmed, the project could be put on hold until legal clearance is obtained. The next hearing is scheduled for April 23, making it a crucial date for SRK’s home renovation plans. Meanwhile, he remains busy with his professional commitments, gearing up for his next film, King, alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Bollywood News.

Must Read: Will Ranveer Singh Appear As Simmba In The Golmaal Universe? Here’s What Rohit Shetty Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News