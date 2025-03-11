There have often been rumors of Bollywood stars getting insecure of each other especially in case of box office successes. However, there was a time when Aamir Khan once admitted that he was unfazed by Shah Rukh Khan’s success and popularity. In a throwback interview, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood stated that he was not threatened by King Khan’s box office successes.

Aamir Khan On Getting Envious Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Popularity

In a throwback interview with Screen, Aamir Khan revealed that he would have felt threatened by Shah Rukh Khan’s soaring popularity if he had not have gotten the same love and respect that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor has been getting. He added that the audience is also bestowing the same love on him that they are giving to Shah Rukh. Furthermore, he took a subtle dig at the actor’s box office successes.

Aamir Khan Did Not Believe Box Office Success To Be A Parameter Of One’s Popularity

Aamir Khan went on to highlight how he does not feel that one’s box office success is a parameter of their popularity. The 3 Idiots actor said, “That he has had two blockbusters in a row (Baazigar and Darr), which is what Anil Kapoor had after Tezaab and later Salman Khan, does not become a barometer for any star’s popularity.”

Apart from this, Aamir Khan revealed that a star needs something more long term than just box office hits to keep their popularity intact. The Dangal actor said, “The current mass hysteria for Shah Rukh was inevitable. They do that to every hero after a successful release.” He pointed out that he enjoyed a similar success to Shah Rukh Khan after his movies like Dil, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke became huge hits. He added that these waves of popularity come after a movie becomes successful and that there is no ‘big deal’ to them.

Some netizens on Reddit had found Aamir Khan’s statements to be allegedly salty towards Shah Rukh Khan’s success. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He will also be producing the period film, Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

