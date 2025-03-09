Saif Ali Khan is an influential Bollywood celebrity who was in the news a few weeks ago for the attack on him at his residence. He is a very well-spoken and charming person. The actor once addressed the numerous award shows in the film industry. He called the award shows a sham and a joke. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Saif is a versatile actor who played charming boy-next-door characters in the movies in his initial days. He transitioned to playing more intense and layered characters in the 2000s; he has evolved a lot. He has won several honors for his performances, including a National Award. He has hosted several award shows as well. The fans greatly enjoy his pairing with Shah Rukh Khan.

A few years back, a throwback interview resurfaced online with Anupama Chopra during the promotion of Chef, as per NDTV. The actor shared his honest thoughts on the award shows calling them the ‘biggest joke’ and a ‘con.’ The actor said, “There’s no such thing as an award function. I don’t know why I’ve always done it. Honestly, if you ask me and if we take an ethical stand on it, there’s no such thing as an award function. It’s the biggest joke in the world. “

The Adipurush actor continued, “Every channel has its own award show. They give these guys an award for turning up, and then they make amazing categories like ‘Most Beautiful Smile’ and ‘Most Glamorous Diva.’ You don’t even remember who got the Best Actor (award) for what.”

Saif Ali Khan also explained why he and others attend these award functions. Saif did not hold back while speaking on this and continued, “We all turn up because, let’s face it — we are suckers. People turn up when they probably shouldn’t. What really disturbs me is that it’s a lie because the material is not funny. Nobody is making a funny joke but they intercut it with everybody laughing.” He added, “You make a bad joke, and the audience at home say, ‘I don’t know if that’s funny,’ but everybody there is laughing. They are like what is it that except me, 30,000 people in the audience are laughing (except that they are not). So, it’s a con.”

He felt the audience gets cheated as he continued, “It’s a disturbing thing deep down. It’s completely false. There’s not enough money spent on the humor. There’s not enough money spent on entertainment. They spend money on the songs and the dances and everything that suits the sponsors.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara: Part 1, and he will appear next in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

