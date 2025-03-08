Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release is enjoying good pre-release hype. It is currently the most anticipated film, as per IMDb. We recently revealed that the action thriller has sold its digital rights at 85 crores. But where does it stand compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, and others? Scroll below for an interesting update!

As per multiple online reports, Sikandar is made on a whopping budget of 200 crores. However, this is a soft and much safer spot considering the massive investment of 300 for Tiger 3. AR Murugadoss’ directorial has already earned 165 crores from the pre-release business. The digital rights have been sold to Netflix for 85 crores. The remaining sum has been accumulated through music rights of 30 crores and satellite rights worth 50 crores.

Sikandar vs best-selling digital rights in Bollywood

Unfortunately, Salman Khan starrer does not even rank among the top 5 best-selling digital rights. Shah Rukh Khan rules the list with not just one but as many as three films. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor follows with two features.

Take a look at the highest-selling digital rights in Bollywood below:

Dunki – 155 crores

Love And War – 130 crores

Singham Again – 130 crores

Jawan – 120 crores

Animal – 120 crores

Pathaan – 100 crores

Sikandar – 85 crores

As visible, Sikandar is almost 45% lower than Dunki, which has conquered the top spot. There also remains massive pre-release buzz around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. It will be released in 2026, but the digital rights have already been bought at a huge sum.

Please note that the official team has not shared any details about the digital rights for Tiger 3. Hence, it is not a part of the list.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

