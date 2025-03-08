Chhaava is now in its last leg of theatrical run and has attained a lot of milestones in its box office journey. The next big release in Bollywood is Salman Khan’s Sikandar which is enjoying a lot of buzz on online ticket-booking platform, BookMyShow. Scroll below for a new, exciting update!

The makers have not yet unveiled the release date of Sikandar. However, for advance booking in the overseas circuits, the release date has been listed as March 30, 2025. Fans are worried as Tiger 3 was released on a Sunday, and the box office impact was unfavorable.

Sikandar is piquing curiosity among cine-goers. The latest song, Zohra Jabeen, was released on March 4 and is still trending at #3 on YouTube with 35.8 million views. It is over 20 days away from the big release, but 140K+ cine-goers have shown their interest in BookMyShow.

As per a new feature by BMS, Bollywood fans are currently most interested in Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release. It has almost 153% higher interest than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which is ranked #2 with 55.2K.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood films of 2025 with highest interest on BookMyShow:

Sikandar: 140.1K

War 2: 55.2K

Welcome To The Jungle: 39.2K

Housefull 5: 28.9K

The Diplomat: 22.8K

Raid 2: 20.1K

Dhadak 2: 11K

Baaghi 4: 10.7K

Tere Ishk Mein: 7.7K

Jaat: 7K

Salman Khan’s Sikandar may be #1, but Akshay Kumar is ruling the list with two movies – Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle. Many Bollywood biggies like Jolly LLB3, Kesari – Chapter 2, and Thama have not been listed on BMS yet. So, the dynamics may change once they’re a part of the battle. Others like De De Pyaar De 2 and Alpha are out of the top 10, probably because they’re releasing in the latter half of 2025.

