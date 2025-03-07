In 2023, Salman Khan had a chance to smash records with his highly-anticipated Tiger 3. Unfortunately, due to underwhelming content, it failed to live up to the mammoth expectations. With less than four weeks remaining for a grand release, eyes are set on how Sikandar performs at the Indian box office. While, ultimately, the content will decide the film’s fate, things are looking in favor as of now.

Poor run in the post-COVID era

As a main lead, Salman has been a part of only two theatrical releases so far in the post-COVID era. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in 2023, followed by Tiger 3 in the same year during Diwali. Both films failed to generate massive numbers. Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it was a troll material from the start. It earned only 110 crore net in India and was declared a losing affair.

There was a favorable condition around Tiger 3’s release. The success of Pathaan, the hype of Spy Universe, and Tiger’s franchise value created a good buzz on the ground level, but the content failed to meet high expectations. It ended up earning 286 crore net in India. Though the total was good in isolation, it still secured a losing verdict due to its high budget.

Salman Khan is likely to bounce back with Sikandar!

So far, things are looking good for Sikandar. The teaser generated solid buzz for the film, and since it’s coming during the Eid period, the Indian box office is expected to witness chaos. Another thing that’s working in favor is the film’s budget. Reportedly, the magnum opus is carrying a budget of 200 crores. So, to secure a plus verdict, it will need to earn above 200 crore net in India.

Considering the buzz and no major competition, Sikandar is expected to cross 200 crores like a cakewalk. Sunday release and Eid period will take care of a bumper start. Afterward, even with decent content, the film could mint big numbers. It will fail only if the content is very poor, which is unlikely to happen. So, it seems Salman Khan will finally score his first success post-COVID.

More about Sikandar

Apart from Salman Khan, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and while the release date hasn’t been officially announced yet, it is speculated to release on March 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

