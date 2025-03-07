Sikandar is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025. Salman Khan starrer is expected to make the Eid 2025 holiday more joyful with its entertaining content. The star cast salary has been unveiled, and we hear that Bhaijaan is taking home almost 60% of the total budget. Scroll below for the interesting scoop.

Rashmika Mandanna fee for Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters. Our ‘Srivalli’ is ruling the post-Covid box office with 2500 crore+ earnings alone. After the Pushpa 2 storm, she’s now ruling hearts with her portrayal in Chhaava.

As per reports, Rashmika has been paid 5 crores for Salman Khan starrer.

Salman Khan salary for Sikandar

Salman Khan usually does not take any fee for his movies but rather deals in profit-sharing. But rumors suggest he has taken a salary of 120 crores for AR Murugadoss’ directorial. The budget of the action thriller is 200 crores, which means Bhaijaan has taken home almost 60% of the budget alone. It is unknown whether he will also earn through profit-sharing or this sum includes money he could make if the film rakes in profits!

In comparison with Rashmika Mandanna, Salman is paid a 2300% higher remuneration.

Kajal Aggarwal

The South beauty has previously worked with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in Bollywood. She’s now set to collaborate with Salman in Sikandar. Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly charged a salary of 3 crores.

Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi must have nothing but gratitude for Salman Khan. He had previously revealed that he approached the superstar at a party and told him he wasn’t getting any film offers. Bhaijaan immediately offered him Sikandar.

The 3 Idiots actor will finally be seen in a big Bollywood film and was paid a remuneration of 75 lakhs for the same.

Prateik Babbar

There’s not much information about the character Prateik Babbar will be portraying in Sikandar. But he’s said to be paid a salary of 60 lakhs.

Sathyaraj

Sathyaraj is known for his iconic role as Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise. Fans are eager to watch him alongside Salman Khan. He’s rumored to be the lowest-paid cast member, with a fee of 50 lakhs.

Check out the salary breakdown of the Sikandar star cast below:

Salman Khan: 120 crores

Rashmika Mandanna: 5 crores

Kajal Aggarwal: 3 crores

Sharman Joshi: 75 lakhs

Prateik Babbar: 60 lakhs

Sathyaraj: 50 lakhs

Sikandar is rumored to be released in theatres on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid. The makers have minted 165 crores from pre-release business already.

