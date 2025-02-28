Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna’s Chhaava has been a huge blessing for Bollywood. After almost 7 releases, there’s one super-hit outing in the industry in 2025. The historical action drama is enjoying massive profits and has maintained a good hold on third Friday. Scroll below for day 15 box office early trends!

Third week begins on a slow note

Laxman Utekar’s directorial has set huge expectations with its unreal run since the beginning. Bollywood buffs are now hoping its crosses the lifetime collections of Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2. In the first two weeks, it was very well on track. The need of the hour is to maintain a strong run to achieve milestones in its lifetime.

As per early trends, Chhaava has made box office collections in the range of 13-14 crores on day 15. It has remained on similar lines as 13.60 crores earned on the previous day. After a slow start, the occupancy improved during the evening and night shows, since tomorrow is a holiday.

The 15-day total at the Indian box office now concludes around 424.46-425.46 crores. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Day 15: 13-14 crores (estimates)

Total: 424.46-425.46 crores

Chhaava vs highest 3rd Fridays of Hindi cinema

The streak of success continues for Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster, which has scored the highest third Friday in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 as well as every single Bollywood film.

Take a look at the top 5 highest Friday collections below:

Chhaava: 13-14 crores (estimates) Pushpa 2: 12.50 crores Baahubali 2: 10.05 crores Stree 2: 9.25 crores Animal: 8.85 crores

Brahmastra, which earned 8.80 crores on its third Friday is now out of the top 5.

