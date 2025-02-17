Chhaava has made a highly successful debut in its opening weekend at the Indian box office. It has gone way past the 100 crore mark and scored the highest 3-day collections of 2025. But the celebrations aren’t over yet, as Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has also made its mark amongst the biggest first weekends of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Chhaava Opening Weekend

Laxman Utekar’s directorial made a smashing debut, surpassing expectations as it added 33.10 crores to the kitty. The upward graph continued as it raked in 39.30 crores on Saturday, followed by a whopping 49.03 crores on Sunday. The 3-day total at the Indian box office concluded at 121.43 crores.

Best opening weekend of 2025

Vicky Kaushal starrer has surpassed biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and even Ram Charan’s Game Changer (Hindi) to score the best first weekend of 2025.

In fact, the historical action drama has scored around 66% higher than Sky Force, which earlier held the #1 spot. Take a look at the top 5 opening weekends of 2025 below:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crores Game Changer (Hindi): 26.59 crores Deva: 19.43 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release): 16 crores

Chhaava vs All time highest opening weekends in Bollywood

As most have guessed, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan holds the first spot with its double century. It is followed by Animal, Pathaan, and others. Vicky Kaushal’s film is now on the ninth spot and has thrown Ek Tha Tiger (116.05 crores) out of the top 10.

Take a look at the highest day-3 collections in Bollywood here:

Jawan – 206.06 crores Animal – 201.76 crores Pathaan – 166.75 crores Tiger 3 – 148.50 crores Stree 2 – 145.80 crores Gadar 2 – 134.88 crores Singham Again – 125.20 crores Brahmastra – 122 crores Chhaava – 121.43 crores Sanju – 120.06 crores

As visible, the historical action drama missed out on the 8th spot, held by Brahmastra, by only 0.57 crores.

