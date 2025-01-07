After a disastrous 2024, Akshay Kumar looks forward to fresh innings this year. His promising lineup of 2025 starts with Sky Force, which is scheduled to release during the Republic Day weekend. Given the film’s flavor, it is expected to do better at the Indian box office, and amid much anticipation, the trailer was unveiled on Sunday. Now, with the stats coming in, it has managed to become the second most-viewed Bollywood trailer in the first 24 hours. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the upcoming historical war film will hit theatres on January 24. It also stars Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrit Kaur in key roles. Though Akshay is going through a rough phase, the goodwill of Maddock Films might work wonders for him. Also, as Akshay has nailed patriotic roles in the past, this one might strike the right chord.

Before the film comes to theatres, the trailer is making all the noise. It was unveiled on January 5 on YouTube, and within no time, it clocked fantastic views. It is learned that in the first 24 hours, the trailer of Sky Force has registered 57.7 million views on YouTube. Please note that the trailer of the film was shared on two YouTube channels (Maddock Films and Jio Studios), so views from both channels are considered.

With 57.7 million views, Sky Force has emerged as the second most-viewed trailer of Bollywood in the first 24 hours on YouTube. It is only next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which enjoyed 58.5 million views and is the most-viewed Bollywood trailer in the first 24 hours. It surpassed biggies like Singham Again, Animal and Jawan on the list.

Take a look at the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube:

Dunki – 58.5 million

SkyForce – 57.7 million

Adipurush – 52.2 million

Singham Again – 51.95 million

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million

Animal – 50.6 million

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million

Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million

Baby John – 45.2 million

Cirkus – 45 million

