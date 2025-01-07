Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. In the era where the Khans, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, and more were ruling the industry, Ajay Devgn stood his own ground and delivered back-to-back box office hits. While actors slow down with age, Devgn has only been going forward with movies like Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 lined up for release this year.
However, before these films, Devgn will star in Azaad alongside his nephew Amaan Devgan. On the trailer launch of the movie, the actor reflected on his journey in Bollywood and also on how much the landscape of Bollywood has evolved since he began his career. Ajay highlighted that the audience of his time was far more forgiving, allowing actors to learn and grow while making mistakes. However, the actors of now do not have this luxury.
Ajay Devgn believes their mistake was “overlooked” but the new generation has to always deliver
At the trailer launch of Azaad, Ajay, as per Hindustan Times, shared his excitement about the movie. Speaking of his career trajectory, Devgn acknowledged that audience expectations today are significantly higher. “Back in the day, we used to work and learn simultaneously on any film. There was much time and liberty to learn many things. The audience was forgiving, and our mistakes were overlooked,” Ajay said.
Trending
He further continued by drawing comparisons with the audience of today. “But the audience today is much more aware and unforgiving. That mounts so much expectations on the current crop of actors or the upcoming actors. They have to be prepared and have to deliver from the word go!” However, Devgn believes that the new generation is ready for the challenge, and “is far more prepared too. One strives to give their best in the end,” Devgn opined.
Set in pre-Independence India, Azaad tells the tale of Govind, a young rebel played by Ajay’s nephew, Aaman Devgn. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the period drama also features Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, in her debut role alongside Diana Penty as Ajay’s love interest.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!
Must Read: When Yami Gautam Revealed Her Parents’ Reaction To Ayushmann Khurrana-Led Vicky Donor: “This Is So…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News