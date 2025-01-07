Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. In the era where the Khans, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, and more were ruling the industry, Ajay Devgn stood his own ground and delivered back-to-back box office hits. While actors slow down with age, Devgn has only been going forward with movies like Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 lined up for release this year.

However, before these films, Devgn will star in Azaad alongside his nephew Amaan Devgan. On the trailer launch of the movie, the actor reflected on his journey in Bollywood and also on how much the landscape of Bollywood has evolved since he began his career. Ajay highlighted that the audience of his time was far more forgiving, allowing actors to learn and grow while making mistakes. However, the actors of now do not have this luxury.

Ajay Devgn believes their mistake was “overlooked” but the new generation has to always deliver

At the trailer launch of Azaad, Ajay, as per Hindustan Times, shared his excitement about the movie. Speaking of his career trajectory, Devgn acknowledged that audience expectations today are significantly higher. “Back in the day, we used to work and learn simultaneously on any film. There was much time and liberty to learn many things. The audience was forgiving, and our mistakes were overlooked,” Ajay said.