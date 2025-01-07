Aman Devgan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, is all set to debut with the period drama Azaad. Sharing the limelight with the industry veteran, Aaman candidly revealed how working alongside his uncle was both a dream come true and an overwhelming challenge. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, Azaad promises a gripping storyline, action-packed sequences, and stellar performances.

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Aaman described his emotions while stepping into the film industry. He confessed that his nerves improved, especially during the first few days of filming opposite his uncle, whom he deeply admires. Ajay Devgn, known for his professionalism, pushed Aaman to excel while ensuring he stayed grounded. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and featuring a stellar ensemble cast, Azaad hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

Ajay Devgn is loving when it’s family time but not at work, reveals Aaman

At the recent trailer launch of Azaad, Aaman Devgan shared insights about his journey as an actor and his experiences working with Ajay Devgn. Reflecting on his first day on set, Aaman said, “When we first started shooting this film, I was very nervous. I am still nervous, but much excitement and happiness accompany it. This moment will stay with me forever. I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him. I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn.”

He expressed how Ajay’s constant guidance became both a challenge and a blessing. “When it comes to having fun and enjoying family time – he is very loving. But when it comes to work, he isn’t.”,” Aaman shared. Speaking at the event, Ajay Devgn was all praised for his nephew’s dedication but didn’t shy away from revealing his strict mentoring approach.

“He keeps getting fired from me all the time. Whatever he tells us is not enough for me. He works very hard, but I keep pushing him. He likes it sometimes, but he does not like it sometimes. But that’s how I a,m and that’s how I will,” Ajay Devgn revealed. In the movie, Ajay Devgn plays a skilled horse rider who escapes the clutches of the British army, with Aaman portraying a young boy aiding him in a dangerous mission. Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, and Diana Penty are part of the film’s ensemble cast.

