All We Imagine As Light has proven to be one of the most successful Indian films internationally, winning accolades at the Cannes Film Festival and several other prestigious events. The film also received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.

However, the movie could not win in any category on the awards night. Payal Kapadia, the director of All We Imagine As Light, has now reacted to the movie’s Golden Globe snub, stating she had so much fun at the event.

All We Imagine As Light Director Payal Kapadia Reacts to Film’s Golden Globe Loss

Despite her film not winning a Golden Globe Award, Payal Kapadia seemed in high spirits as she reflected on the fun she had on the awards night. Following the ceremony, she shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring the film’s producers and wrote, “We didn’t win anything but had so much fun.”

In the story, she thanked the designers and stylists who dressed her for the evening and made her feel confident. The producers also looked happy in the picture, and the team undoubtedly took the loss in stride. Instead of All, We Imagine As Light, the Best Foreign Language Film was awarded to the French film Emilia Pérez. At the same time, the Best Director trophy went to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist.

All We Imagine As Light Continues to Make Waves Globally

The film might not have won a Golden Globe, but it has already bagged several other accolades. It won the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It later earned trophies at events like the Chicago International Film Festival, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, and New York Film Critics Circle.

All We Imagine As Light tells the story of two Kerala nurses working in Mumbai. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, Tintumol Joseph, and Anand Sami. After a limited theatrical release, the movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

