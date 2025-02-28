Chhaava has set new milestones for Bollywood films as it concludes its second week on yet another victorious note. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has surpassed Pathaan and every single biggie to record the highest Week 2 total, that too by a considerable margin. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 14.

Witnesses its first big fall

On the last day of the second week, Laxman Utekar’s directorial fell below the 15 crore mark for the first time since its big release. It raked in box office collections of 13.60 crores, a 29% drop from 19.23 crores earned the previous day.

But that did not stop Chhaava from continuing its excellent run. It has officially entered the 400 crore club, becoming the first Bollywood film of 2025 to achieve that milestone! That’s not it, this is the first time a Vicky Kaushal film has entered the coveted club.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Total: 411.46 crores

By the end of the third weekend, Chhaava may comfortably cross the 450 crore mark. There is no significant competition at the ticket windows, which is a major benefit. Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon have been released today, but both films will perform at the lower end. The historical action film is expected to enjoy a freeway until the arrival of Sikandar on March 30, 2025.

Scores highest Week 2 collections in Bollywood

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release has surpassed every Bollywood biggie to score the highest second-week earnings. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Chhaava: 186.18 crores Stree 2: 145.80 crores Animal: 140.51 crores Jawan: 137.06 crores Gadar 2: 134.47 crores

In addition, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has also clocked the second-highest second week in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed Baahubali 2 (143.25 crores) and is only behind Pushpa 2 (199 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

