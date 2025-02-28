Ajith Kumar-led Vidaamuyarchi is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, and from today onwards, it’ll add negligible numbers to its tally. The film was expected to serve Thala a big comeback at the Indian box office, but in reality, it has turned out to be a massive failure. The latest Kollywood action thriller is his biggest flop compared to his post-pandemic releases. Let’s find out how much it earned domestically in three weeks!

Vidaamuyarchi completes three weeks in theatres

Thala Ajith’s latest outing completed its third week yesterday. The journey has been disappointing as after a good start, it witnessed a decline, and there was no recovery. It kickstarted its domestic journey by earning 27 crores. Afterward, the film kept falling and accumulated 73.75 crores in the 8-day extended opening week. It dropped by 90.16% in the second week and earned just 7.25 crores.

The third week started on a dismal note, with Vidaamuyarchi earning as low as 7 lakh. Yesterday, on day 22, it earned just 2 lakh and wrapped up its third week with a collection of 52 lakh. Overall, the magnum opus earned just 81.52 crore net at the Indian box office in three weeks.

Colossal disaster for Ajith Kumar

Reportedly, Vidaamuyarchi is made on a budget of 185 crores. Against this exorbitant cost, it made just 81.52 crores, thus facing a deficit of 103.48 crores at the Indian box office. This deficit is much higher than Thala’s post-pandemic releases, Valimai and Thunivu, which both had budgets of over 100 crores.

For those who don’t know, Thunivu carried a cost of 140 crores. Against this, it made 122.10 crore net at the Indian box office, resulting in a deficit of 17.90 crores. Valimai was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores. It earned just 106.10 crores in India, thus facing a deficit of 43.90 crores.

More about the film

Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja in key roles. It is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film is based on Breakdown (1997) and was theatrically released on February 6, 2025.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

