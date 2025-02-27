Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, continues to fetch massive numbers. After the fantastic second weekend, the film got a major boost on Mahashivratri, getting a step closer to becoming the highest-grossing historical film in Indian cinema. Amid this, on day 13, the magnum opus surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s second highest-grosser, Sanju, at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Impressive run on Mahashivratri

While positive word-of-mouth is already doing wonders, the Bollywood historical epic saw a big boost due to the Mahashivratri holiday. In India, it earned 29.52 crore gross on the second Wednesday, a jump of 30.10% compared to Tuesday’s 22.69 crore gross. Overseas, the film remained stable and added another 3 crore gross. Overall, on day 13, an impressive collection of 32.52 crore gross was recorded.

Chhaava at the worldwide box office

As per the official update, Chhaava has amassed a staggering 397.86 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 469.47 crore gross. Overseas, too, the film has emerged as a huge success and so far, it has earned 78.14 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 547.61 crore gross.

With almost 550 crores in the kitty, Chhaava has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. Released in 2018, Sanju was a blockbuster with global earnings of 541.76 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 397.86 crores

India gross- 469.47 crores

Overseas gross- 78.14 crores

Worldwide gross- 547.61 crores

Set to create history today!

Today, the Vicky Kaushal starrer will emerge as the highest-grosser among Indian films based on history. Padmaavat is currently at the top with 560 crore gross global sum. It will be comfortably crossed today, i.e., on day 14. After this, the chase for the 600 crore milestone will begin. Let’s see how far it goes until Sikandar arrives on Eid (March end).

