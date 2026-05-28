Michael is still one of the top movies and is edging closer to beating Oppenheimer at the North American box office, becoming the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing biopic. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, it has already surpassed the global haul of Steven Spielberg’s revolutionary sci-fi flick, ET the Extra-Terrestrial. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The King of Pop’s biopic collected a solid $2.8 million on its 5th discounted Tuesday at the domestic box office. It is the 4th biggest 5th Tuesday non-holiday of all time. The film shows strong legs still at the North American box office, dropping by 23.5% from last Tuesday despite losing 254 theaters. It is also the biggest 5th Tuesday ever for April releases, and the film now stands at $324.1 million cume at the North American box office.

Inches away from crossing the $800 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, the film is on track to hit $500 million overseas in a month. The film has been received with much love at the international box office, with the current total standing at $473.8 million. In addition to the domestic total, the worldwide box office for the music biopic is $797.9 million. It is thus around $3 million away from surpassing the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $324.1 million

International – $473.8 million

Worldwide – $797.9 million

Michael surpasses the global haul of ET the Extra-Terrestrial

Michael is proving to be one of the biggest hits ever in Hollywood. It is now beating classic Hollywood movies while climbing the all-time global charts. ET the Extra-Terrestrial by Steven Spielberg was a revolutionary movie and is considered a Hollywood classic. The movie grossed $797.3 million worldwide in its lifetime, becoming the all-time highest-grossing film at the time and remaining so until Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was released over a decade later.

Michael has now surpassed the global haul of Steven Spielberg’s Et the Extra-Terrestrial in just 33 days! It is an amazing achievement for the Jaafar Jackson-starrer music biopic. The film is now going for the global hauls of Jumanji: The Next Level and Shrek the Third. Anoine Fuqua’s Michael was released on April 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Sheep Detectives North America Box Office: Surpasses The 2nd Highest-Grossing Paddington Movie’s $45M+ Lifetime Within 20 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News