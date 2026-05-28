Ranveer Singh’s box office miracle, Dhurandhar, refuses to slow down with its re-release on the digital space. In an unusual and highly anticipated dual-platform release, JioHotstar and Netflix both dropped the ‘Raw & Undekha’ (uncensored) cut of the Aditya Dhar directorial. The film arrived on both platforms on May 22, 2026.

The verdict is out, and to no one’s surprise, Ranveer Singh has yet again delivered a blockbuster opening. In its debut week, the unfiltered spy action-thriller generated an explosive combined total of 3.6 million views across both streaming platforms.

Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha OTT Verdict

While the film is streaming on two platforms simultaneously, it was JioHotstar that grabbed the major share of the domestic audience. On JioHotstar alone, Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha clocked 2.3 million views in its debut week. Meanwhile, the Netflix version brought in an additional 1.3 million views, pushing the global cumulative debut tally to a roaring 3.6 million.

The massive reception comes on the heels of a major internet frenzy and minor confusion. Initially, many fans mistook the Raw & Undekha version, with Dhurandhar 2’s OTT arrival. Since Dhurandhar 2 arrived on Netflix globally, except in India. The title for Dhurandhar 2 was Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw & Undekha, and that is where the whole confusion started!

What Is Uncut In Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha?

However, this uncut version does not include any extended or cut scenes. It merely restores intense action sequences, sharper political context, and raw dialogue that were trimmed to meet CBFC theatrical guidelines in India. With Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan backing Ranveer Singh’s high-octane performance, audiences still flocked to see the real vision Aditya Dhar originally intended.

When & Where To Watch Dhurandhar 2 In India?

All eyes are now locked on June 5, 2026, when the historic box-office monster Dhurandhar: The Revenge officially makes its domestic OTT premiere on JioHotstar. If these numbers are any indication, the sequel is bound to break the digital charts!

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix & Ormax for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix/Ormax.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Verdict: Despite Skipping Indian Streaming, Ranveer Singh’s Film Claims #1 Spot In Pakistan, UAE – Trends In 17 Countries On Netflix!

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