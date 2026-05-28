Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is on a record-breaking spree. It has concluded its opening week on a highly favorable note. The Malayalam action thriller has surpassed the global lifetime of 2018 to become the 6th highest-grossing Mollywood film ever. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Set to enter the 100 crore club overseas

According to the latest update, Drishyam 3 has accumulated 96.20 crore gross at the overseas box office in 7 days. The crime thriller is performing better internationally than in the domestic market, which is rare for any Indian film. It is now less than four crore away from entering the 100 crore club and competing with Mohanlal’s top grossers – Thudarum (122 crore) and L2: Empuraan (142 crore).

Beats Tovino Thomas’ 2018 worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Drishyam 3 has collected 185.05 crore gross worldwide. This also includes 88.85 crore gross from India. Meena and Ansiba Hassan co-starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Tovino Thomas’ 2018, which earned 181 crore gross.

Mohanlal starrer is now the 6th highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time globally. The next target would be to enter the 200 crore club, before it begins the race against Thudarum (237.76 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 185.05 crore (7 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 75.30 crore

India gross: 88.85 crore

Overseas gross – 96.20 crore

Worldwide gross – 185.05 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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