Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal’s modestly budgeted supernatural horror film, Passenger, hit U.S. theaters on May 22, 2026, and is on the verge of completing one week in theaters. It has received mixed reviews from critics and currently holds a 47% critics’ score and a slightly better 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film earned $8.7 million during its 3-day opening weekend (May 22-24) and $10.4 million over the 4-day Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25) across 2,534 North American locations.

On May 26, Passenger added another $1 million in North America, and this has taken its cumulative domestic total to $11.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Combined with its $4.8 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $16.2 million.

Passenger – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.4 million

International: $4.8 million

Worldwide: $16.2 million

Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Since Passenger was made on an estimated budget of $15 million, it needed to earn around $37.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that it still needs to earn an additional $21.3 million to achieve that crucial milestone.

As the film continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how much Passenger needs to earn to rank among the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2026 at the global box office.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Horror Films of 2026 (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, here is a list of the top five highest-grossing horror films and their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Scream 7: $208 million Send Help: $94 million Obsession: $90.2 million Lee Cronin’s The Mummy: $89.5 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: $58.5 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Passenger

For Passenger to crack the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2026 in terms of worldwide earnings, it must earn at least $58.5 million globally. With a current worldwide total of $16.2 million, it needs to add another $42.3 million to achieve that target. If it maintains steady weekday and weekend holds over the next 3-4 weeks and gets sufficient support from international markets, it has a chance to hit that milestone during its ongoing run. Having said that, the final verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is Passenger All About?

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, the film follows a young couple whose road adventure takes a terrifying turn when they witness a brutal accident. Soon after, they are pursued by a relentless demonic stalker. It features Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo.

Passenger Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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