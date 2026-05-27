Released in theaters on March 20, 2026, Ryan Gosling’s widely acclaimed sci-fi film Project Hail Mary is on the verge of completing ten weeks in theaters. With a current global haul of $675.9 millbion, it not only ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, but is also among the top 200 highest-grossing titles of all time at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary vs. The Martian – Global Earnings & Theatrical Profit Comparison

Made on a production budget of $200 million, Project Hail Mary needed to earn $500 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it has already generated an estimated theatrical profit of $175.9 million.

In the process, the film based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel has overtaken the author’s previous on-screen adaptation, The Martian, with a worldwide haul of $630.6 million. However, it’s unlikely that the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature can surpass the Matt Damon-starrer’s estimated $360.6 million theatrical profit at this stage.

As it is now in the later stages of its theatrical run, Project Hail Mary is closing in on the blockbuster action-thriller Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), starring Tom Cruise in the lead. Keep scrolling to find out how much more Project Hail Mary needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Project Hail Mary vs. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $340.5 million

International: $335.4 million

Worldwide: $675.9 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Box Office Summary

North America: $209.4 million

International: $485.3 million

Worldwide: $694.7 million

Based on the above figures, it can be seen that Project Hail Mary needs to add another $18.8 million to its global total to outgross Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Whether or not the Ryan Gosling-starrer can achieve that benchmark would depend on how strongly it holds during the weekdays and weekends over the next 2-3 weeks, in addition to good support from international markets. Having said that, surpassing that figure still appears to be a challenging target at this stage of its theatrical run. So, the final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Project Hail Mary All About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

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