Both Tom Cruise and Matt Damon have built an impressive filmography and are considered among the most bankable stars in Hollywood. Tom Cruise has starred in several acclaimed films like Top Gun, A Few Good Men, the Mission: Impossible series, Magnolia, Minority Report, Edge of Tomorrow, American Made, and Top Gun: Maverick. On the other hand, Matt Damon has appeared in well-regarded films such as Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the Bourne series, Ocean’s Eleven, The Departed, The Martian, Ford vs. Ferrari, and Oppenheimer, among others.

Both stars have highly anticipated films lined up for release in 2026. While Matt Damon will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s fantasy action film The Odyssey, cinephiles are also eagerly waiting for Tom Cruise’s next project – Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s black comedy Digger. It will be interesting to see how the two films perform at the global box office.

Tom Cruise & Matt Damon’s Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

To date, some of the biggest hits starring Tom Cruise are War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. But the film that ranks as his highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office is Top Gun: Maverick. In comparison, Matt Damon has also been part of several big hits, including Saving Private Ryan, The Martian, and Interstellar, but his top-grossing film to date is none other than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Now, let’s take a look at these two films’ box office performance and which one of them delivered the bigger box office profit over its theatrical break-even point.

Top Gun: Maverick vs. Oppenheimer – Worldwide Earnings, Budget, & Break Even

Below are the global earnings (per Box Office Mojo data), budgets, and estimated theatrical break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule) of the highest-grossing films starring Tom Cruise and Matt Damon.

Top Gun: Maverick

Worldwide Earnings: $1.502 billion

Budget: $177 million

Break-Even: $442.5 million

Oppenheimer

Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Top Gun: Maverick: $1.059 billion

Oppenheimer: $725.8 million

The figures and calculations above show that Top Gun: Maverick has generated around $333 million more in theatrical profit than Oppenheimer did past its break-even point. However, in terms of earnings-to-budget performance, Oppenheimer leads with a stellar 9.76x ratio, compared to Top Gun: Maverick’s still impressive 8.49x ratio.

Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

Oppenheimer Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Matt Damon’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Which One Earned The Best Return On Budget?

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