What an excellent run Drishyam 3 is enjoying at the box office. It is surpassing all the negative reviews to register a record-breaking spree. Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph’s crime thriller has become the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 worldwide. Read the day 2 global report below.

Set to clock a half-century overseas!

In only two days, Drishyam 3 has accumulated 45 crore gross at the overseas box office. The franchise has a massive fan base, driving footfall regardless of what the critics say. The crime thriller will officially score a half-century today. But before that, it has surpassed the international lifetime of Patriot (43.25 crore) to become Mohanlal’s highest overseas grosser of 2026.

Crosses 75 crore mark worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Drishyam 3 has collected 76.74 crore gross in two days. This includes 31.74 crore gross from India, while the remaining comes from international circuits. Not only has the crime thriller swiftly crossed the 75 crore mark, but it is also now the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 worldwide.

Today, the threequel will beat Mohanlal’s Patriot worldwide and officially enter the top 3. Post that, it will aim to enter the 100 crore club and compete against Aadu 3. The momentum has been favorable so far. With double-digit collections today and tomorrow, it will easily score a century.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 80.18 crore Drishyam 3: 76.74 crore (2 days) Athiradi: 58.08 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore Ashakal Ayiram: 12.71 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 26.90 crore

India gross: 31.74 crore

Overseas gross – 45 crore

Worldwide gross – 76.74 crore

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