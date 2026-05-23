Mohanlal may just be gearing up for a big success with Drishyam 3, which arrived in theatres on May 21, 2026. Jeetu Joseph’s action thriller opened to mixed word of mouth, but cinegoers continue to shower love for the franchise, with impressive footfalls. It has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 within 48 hours. Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

It was a regular working Friday, but the hold remained good with a routine drop of 30%. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned 11.05 crore net on day 2, across all languages. It remained the leading choice among audiences not only in the Malayalam belt but also in other languages such as Telugu and Kannada.

The cumulative total in India stands at 26.90 crore net after two days. Including GST, the gross total reaches 31.74 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.85 crore

Day 2: 11.05 crore

Total: 26.90 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2026

In only 48 hours, Drishyam 3 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies and Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam. Mohanlal starrer is now the 5th highest Malayalam grosser of 2026. Today, it will comfortably surpass Athiradi and Patriot to officially enter the top 3.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Patriot: 31.59 crore* Athiradi: 28.52 crore* Drishyam 3: 26.90 crore (2 days) Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore

*Theatrical run yet to conclude.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 26.90 crore

India gross: 31.74 crore

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