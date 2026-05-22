The countdown has begun as Raja Shivaji marches towards the 100 crore club. The historical action drama, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, has completed 3 weeks in theatres. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, profits, and the verdict.
How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India in 21 days?
The on-ground buzz was massive, which raised expectations at the box office. The content struck a chord with the audience and resulted in what? Highest-grossing Marathi film in history! Raja Shivaji has collected 97.85 crore net in 21 days, as per estimates. Including GST, the gross total stands at 115.46 crore.
Marathi cinema is now awaiting a celebratory feat. Raja Shivaji will be the first film in the language to enter the 100 crore club in India. Previously, Sairat missed the mark as it concluded its domestic lifetime at 90 crore.
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Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):
- Week 1: 57.7 crore
- Week 2: 27 crore
- Day 15: 1.7 crore
- Day 16: 2.9 crore
- Day 17: 3.8 crore
- Day 18: 1.25 crore
- Day 19: 1.35 crore
- Day 20: 1.25 crore
- Day 21: 90 lakh
Total: 97.85 crore
What is the budget of Raja Shivaji?
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh’s production is reportedly made on a budget of 75 crore. In three weeks, the historical action drama has registered a total of 22.85 crore in returns.
Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:
- Collections – Budget = ROI
- ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
Raja Shivaji is a plus affair with profits of 30.46%.
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 21 Summary
- Budget: 75 crore
- India net: 97.85 crore
- ROI: 22.85 crore
- ROI%: 30.46%
- India gross: 115.46 crore
- Overseas gross: 4.90 crore
- Worldwide gross: 120.36 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 20: 100 Crore Club Loading, Inches Away From Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th Highest-Grosser!
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