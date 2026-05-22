The countdown has begun as Raja Shivaji marches towards the 100 crore club. The historical action drama, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, has completed 3 weeks in theatres. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, profits, and the verdict.

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India in 21 days?

The on-ground buzz was massive, which raised expectations at the box office. The content struck a chord with the audience and resulted in what? Highest-grossing Marathi film in history! Raja Shivaji has collected 97.85 crore net in 21 days, as per estimates. Including GST, the gross total stands at 115.46 crore.

Marathi cinema is now awaiting a celebratory feat. Raja Shivaji will be the first film in the language to enter the 100 crore club in India. Previously, Sairat missed the mark as it concluded its domestic lifetime at 90 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Day 15: 1.7 crore

Day 16: 2.9 crore

Day 17: 3.8 crore

Day 18: 1.25 crore

Day 19: 1.35 crore

Day 20: 1.25 crore

Day 21: 90 lakh

Total: 97.85 crore

What is the budget of Raja Shivaji?

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh’s production is reportedly made on a budget of 75 crore. In three weeks, the historical action drama has registered a total of 22.85 crore in returns.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Raja Shivaji is a plus affair with profits of 30.46%.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 21 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 97.85 crore

ROI: 22.85 crore

ROI%: 30.46%

India gross: 115.46 crore

Overseas gross: 4.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 120.36 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 20: 100 Crore Club Loading, Inches Away From Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th Highest-Grosser!

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