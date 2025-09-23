Since its theatrical release, the Junior movie has been in the limelight. The youthful entertainer created a decent buzz for its fun storyline and performances. Fans were eagerly awaiting the digital premieres to watch Kireeti Reddy’s jigs and chemistry with the leads.

Junior OTT Release Updates

First, reports from 123telugu stated that the movie would stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 15, 2025, yet it did not happen. Then, fans expected an early digital premiere of the film on September 22, 2025, which also did not materialize.

Now the film is expected to premiere on Aha on September 30, 2025. The OTT release of Junior has been delayed due to unforeseen technical issues. (via: 123telugu)

Story and Cast Highlights

Junior was made as a platform to introduce Kireeti Reddy to the film industry. The narrative is about Abhi, played by Kireeti, who brings up under the nurture of his father Kodanda, played by experienced actor V Ravichandran. Kodanda is very possessive in nature, which makes Abhi maintain some distance from him. Abhi and his college friend Spoorthy joined a multinational firm as interns after graduation. It gets darker when Abhi realizes that his father and the manager of his internship have some connection.

Next Weekend #Junior will be available in Aha 👍… Watch & Vibe for Viral vayyari https://t.co/IHijRS0LaQ pic.twitter.com/DSVJNZlM4P — Vishal K (@Vishalk807252) September 17, 2025

The rest of the cast has Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Satya, and Viva Harsha. Genelia’s return to the big screen is one of the highlights. Ravichandran shines in emotional moments. The music by Devi Sri Prasad includes the hit dance number Viral Vayyari, where Kireeti matches Sreeleela step for step.

According to sacnilk, the movie has collected 9.5 crore in the worldwide collection. It has grossed 7.65 crore in India and 0.6 crore overseas, giving it a total of 8.9 crore in India gross collection. With its upcoming OTT release, the film is expected to reach a wider audience and attract fans who missed it in theatres.

Check out the trailer of the Junior Movie below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: Hombale Films’ Blockbuster Is Now Streaming Online – Where To Watch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News